Walls has been limited by a sore right calf but is available off the bench Friday against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He fouled a ball off his calf earlier this week, which is why he has been absent from the lineup the last two days. Walls' defensive ability and versatility are why he is in the majors, as he is in the midst of a 5-for-70 slump since May 4.