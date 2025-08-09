Walls was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Mariners due to a left groin injury, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Walls started feeling discomfort during Friday's game, and the issue persisted enough for him to be removed from Saturday's lineup, though he could be available to pinch hit. In 18 games since the All-Star break, Walls has slashed .236/.263/.418 with three steals, seven doubles, one home run and nine RBI in 59 plate appearances.