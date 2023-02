Walls has been sidelined at the start of spring camp with an oblique injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The infielder has not been able to participate in Grapefruit League activities while dealing with the injury. Walls is expected to serve as a backup infielder with Tampa Bay, and hit just .172.268/.285 with eight homers and 10 steals over 466 plate appearances across 142 games with the Rays. There should be further updates on Walls' status as the spring progresses.