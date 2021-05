Walls will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls will be awarded a second straight start after he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in his MLB debut Saturday in the Rays' 3-1 win. With Willy Adames now in Milwaukee, the right-handed Walls should at least serve as a short-side platoon option at shortstop, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Rays gave him a look as a full-time player.