Walls went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Brewers.

Though it's made the infield more crowded, Walls has managed to stay in the lineup for two of three games since Wander Franco returned from the injured list. Walls delivered on the opportunity Wednesday, smacking a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. He has an ugly .167/.245/.276 line across 212 plate appearances for the season, but Walls has managed to collect at least one hit in five of his last six starts.