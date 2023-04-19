Walls went 4-for-5 with a triple, two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored in Tuesday's 10-0 victory over the Reds.

Walls had a massive night Tuesday, homering from each side of the plate while coming a double shy of the cycle in the Rays' blowout victory. The switch-hitting utility infielder has played 10 games for Tampa Bay this season, slashing .351/.429/.730 with seven RBI and 15 runs scored through 37 at-bats. Walls' has gotten the majority of starts at second base against left-handed pitching, and his positional versatility should earn him a fairly regular role in a potent Rays' lineup.