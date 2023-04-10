site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Taylor Walls: Has elbow tendinitis
Walls is dealing with some tendinitis in his left elbow, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's his non-throwing elbow and he doesn't have any structural damage, so this qualifies as good news. The hope is that Walls will be available to play in a day or two.
