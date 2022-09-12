Walls will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls will stay in the lineup for the second game in a row, but he's expected to handle more of a utility role for Tampa Bay moving forward now that Wander Franco has returned from the 10-day injured list. However, after starting in all three games of the Rays' weekend series with the Yankees, Franco will get a breather Monday, paving the way for Walls to step in at shortstop. Walls played third base in Sunday's 10-4 loss to New York, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run.