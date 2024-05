Walls (hip) will have his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Walls has been playing in the Florida Complex League for the last week and went 2-for-17 with one home run, two walks and two strikeouts across five games. He was able to play entire games at shortstop and will now move up levels in what should be a final stint in his rehab before being activated from the injured list.