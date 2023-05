Walls is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Walls still lacks a direct path to an everyday spot at any one position, but he's stuck in the lineup at either second or third base in each of the previous five games and racked up five stolen bases over that stretch. Thanks to his strong defense, excellent baserunning and improved production at the plate, Walls should be in store for only one or two off days a week even when Tampa Bay is at full strength.