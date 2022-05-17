site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Taylor Walls: Heads to bench
RotoWire Staff
Walls will not start Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Walls has been in a slump at the plate recently, grabbing just two hits while striking out 14 times across his last 11 games. Yandy Diaz starts at third base Tuesday.
