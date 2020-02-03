Rays' Taylor Walls: Invited to Rays' major-league camp
Walls was invited to the Rays' major-league spring training Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls was promoted to Double-A Montgomery in 2019, posting a .270/.346/.479 slash line with six home runs and 15 stolen bases over 55 games at the Double-A level. In total, the 23-year-old had 10 home runs and 28 stolen bases between the High-A level and Double-A level last season. He'll now get the chance to work with the Rays' major-league coaching staff, but he'll likely still begin 2020 at the minors as he looks to boost his resume against tougher competition.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Best Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
In today's offensive environment, first base isn't quite the outlier it used to be, but it...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is still weak, but it has more worthwhile options than it appeared to a year ago.