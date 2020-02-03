Play

Walls was invited to the Rays' major-league spring training Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls was promoted to Double-A Montgomery in 2019, posting a .270/.346/.479 slash line with six home runs and 15 stolen bases over 55 games at the Double-A level. In total, the 23-year-old had 10 home runs and 28 stolen bases between the High-A level and Double-A level last season. He'll now get the chance to work with the Rays' major-league coaching staff, but he'll likely still begin 2020 at the minors as he looks to boost his resume against tougher competition.

