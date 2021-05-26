Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls will head to the bench for the first time since being promoted from Triple-A Durham on Saturday. Joey Wendle will check in at shortstop in place of Walls, who has gotten off to a 4-for-14 start to his big-league career.
