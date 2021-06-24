The Rays placed Walls on the 10-day injured list Thursday with right wrist tendinitis, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Walls was scratched prior to Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Red Sox with the wrist issue, which was believed to be only a minor concern before he surprisingly landed on the IL a day later. His move off the active roster at least temporarily clears up the logjam in the Rays infield that was created when top prospect Wander Franco was promoted to the big leagues earlier this week. While Walls is on the shelf, Franco should see most of the starts at shortstop, freeing up second base and third base for Brandon Lowe and Joey Wendle, respectively.