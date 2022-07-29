site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Taylor Walls: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Walls isn't starting Friday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls started the last two games and went 0-for-6 with a run, two walks and three strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Yu Chang starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
