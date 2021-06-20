site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Taylor Walls: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Walls is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls started the past three games and will receive the day off in the series finale. Joey Wendle will shift to shortstop while Yandy Diaz starts at the hot corner.
