Rays' Taylor Walls: Off Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Walls isn't starting Tuesday against the Cubs, sMarc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls has been in a cold spell at the plate recently, slashing just .152/.263/.212 over the past two weeks. Isaac Paredes will take over as Tampa Bay's third baseman Tuesday and bat sixth.
