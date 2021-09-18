Walls went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in an extra-inning win over the Tigers on Friday.

The rookie was able to make an impact through some solid plate discipline, reaching safely for the fifth time in his last six major-league starts overall. Walls boasts a .385 on-base percentage that's largely the byproduct of a 19.2 percent walk rate over the last eight games overall, a sample that also includes a cameo as a defensive replacement where he didn't log a plate appearance and a hitless pinch-hit at-bat.