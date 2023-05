Walls is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

While moving between three positions (second base, third base and shortstop), Walls had started in six of the Rays' last seven games. He doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role at any one position, but Walls' versatility, slick glove, improved plate skills and ability to contribute as a baserunner should continue to allow him to pick up a handful of starts per week.