Walls will not start Friday's game against the Reds, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls ranks fourth on the Rays with 236 plate appearances, though that's due entirely to his defense and positional versatility, as his .165/.246/.269 slash line leaves more than a bit to be desired. Isaac Paredes and Wander Franco will be the middle infielders Friday, with Yandy Diaz starting at third base.