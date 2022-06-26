Walls is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wander Franco (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at shortstop in the series finale, leaving one spot in the infield no longer available for Walls, who is also capable of playing second and third base. The keystone looks to be Walls' best path to playing time with Franco back in the fold, but Walls may have to settle for backup duties at that position behind Vidal Brujan, who draws the starting nod Sunday. Neither Walls nor Brujan have been major producers at the plate this season, but Brujan may be the preferred option the moment after generating a .724 OPS over the Rays' last seven games.