Walls is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls had seen an uptick in playing time recently with starts in five of the Rays' previous six games, but he'll likely move into more of a utility role following corner infielder Yandy Diaz's return Sunday from the COVID-19 injured list. With Diaz and Wander Franco typically starting on the left side of the infield when the Rays oppose right-handed pitching, the righty-hitting Walls will likely see most of his opportunities against left-handed pitching. On those occasions, Diaz typically moves across the diamond to replace the lefty-hitting Ji-Man Choi at first base.