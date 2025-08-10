Walls (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Walls will remain on the bench for the second game in a row while he continues to tend to a sore left groin. According to Bass, Walls said that he first tweaked his groin in the Rays' 7-3 win over the Angels on Tuesday, but at this point, the injury mainly limits him while running the bases rather than moving laterally in the field. With that in mind, Walls could be available off the bench Sunday as a late-inning defensive replacement.