Walls will start at third base and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls will pick up his third start in four games, but he still looks to be a short-side platoon player who plays only occasionally against right-handers. With southpaw Cole Irvin on the mound for Oakland on Thursday, Walls will enter the lineup as an indirect replacement for the lefty-hitting Ji-Man Choi.