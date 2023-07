Walls was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The injured occurred during Thursday's loss to the Orioles. No timetable for Walls' return has been established, but it's an injury which typically requires more than a minimum stay on the IL. Isaac Paredes should see a little more playing time with Walls out and Vidal Brujan -- who has taken Walls' spot on the roster -- could also get some starts.