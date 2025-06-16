Walls went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Mets.

Walls lost playing time at shortstop for roughly a two-week stretch from May 21 to June 4. However, he's been in the lineup for eight of Tampa Bay's last 10 games and gone 10-for-27 with six runs scored, eight RBI and one stolen base in that stretch. Walls started two of three games in the team's weekend series against the Mets and scored three runs with two RBI.