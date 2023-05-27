Walls went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases Friday against the Dodgers.

Walls continues to use his defensive versatility to remain a regular in the lineup. In the last 10 games, he's started once at shortstop, four times at third base and three times at second. Walls has been particularly aggressive on the basepaths across the last two games by swiping four bases. His 13 stolen bases are the primary source of his fantasy value, but Walls has also quietly amassed an .840 OPS as well as 27 runs scored across 41 games this season.