Walls went 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs scored Friday against the Tigers.

Walls has started 11 of 14 games since the All-Star break, though Friday's effort marked only the third time he's reached base multiple times in that span. While he's maintained only a .139 average across those 11 starts, he's managed to score seven runs thanks to an 18.2 percent walk rate. Overall, Walls has a .548 OPS across 312 plate appearances this season, but he has been the regular starting shortstop since Wander Franco (wrist) has been sidelined.