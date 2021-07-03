Walls (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls had been dealing with right wrist tendinitis since June 24, but he'll be back in action after spending the minimum of 10 days on the injured list. While the 24-year-old doesn't have as clear of a path toward playing time after Wander Franco was called up last week, Franco is able to play at multiple positions, so Walls could still see his fair share of time at shortstop. Across 18 games in June prior to his injury, he slashed .232/.338/.357 with a home run, four doubles, five RBI, four runs and three stolen bases.