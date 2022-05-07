site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Taylor Walls: Resting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Walls will sit Saturday against Seattle, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Walls hits the bench after starting 10 straight games, a stretch in which he hit just .143/.231/.286. Isaac Paredes will take over at the hot corner.
