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Rays' Taylor Walls: Resting up in series finale

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Walls is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls was recently left out of the lineup for four straight games while he dealt with a couple of hyperextended fingers on his left hand, but he was able to start in each of the Rays' ensuing five contests. However, after going 0-for-13 with a walk and five strikeouts during that stretch, Walls will take a seat for the series finale and will get a chance to clear his head. Ben Williamson will replace Walls at shortstop and will bat seventh.

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