Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Walls (oblique) is "still a ways away" from a return, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A left oblique strain forced Walls to the injured list back on July 22 and there is still no timetable for his return to major-league action. The switch hitter has swiped 20 bags this season and he's taken a step forward with the bat, with a 95 wRC+ putting him just a little below league average by that metric.