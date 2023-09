Walls (oblique) was activated Friday from the 10-day injured list, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Walls is recovered from the left oblique strain that has kept him sidelined since late July and figures to get regular starts at shortstop down the stretch with Wander Franco facing all sorts of trouble while on administrative leave. It should be noted, however, that Osleivis Basabe remains active with major-league rosters expanding to 28. Those two might wind up sharing time at short.