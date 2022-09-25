site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Taylor Walls: Returns to lineup Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Walls (groin) is starting at second base and hitting ninth Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Walls had been making appearances off the bench this weekend, but this is his first start since Thursday. He is hitting .171 with one home run and two steals in 18 games this month.
