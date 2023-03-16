Walls (oblique) will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and No. 3 batter Thursday in a split-squad Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls is making his spring debut Thursday after he reported to camp battling an oblique strain that has prompted the Rays to bring him along slowly in workouts. The Rays will ease Walls back into the lineup in a non-defensive role, and he could be limited to DH duties for at least a couple more days before he gets the green light to make a start in the infield. Manager Kevin Cash has said that he anticipates Walls being ready to go for Opening Day, but that will be contingent on Walls avoiding any setbacks with the oblique during Grapefruit League play.