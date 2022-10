Walls will be on the bench for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Guardians on Saturday.

The light-hitting infielder started at second base in Game 1 but failed to record any of the Rays' three hits and was eventually lifted for a pinch-hitter. Tampa Bay will try to get a bit more offense going with their Game 2 alignment. Isaac Paredes will start at second base, leaving Walls to serve as nothing more than a potential defensive replacement.