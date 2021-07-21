Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The promotions of prospects Wander Franco and Vidal Brujan have most negatively affected Joey Wendle and Walls, the latter of whom will sit for the second time in four games. Walls' excellent glove at shortstop should continue to lock him into at least a part-time job, but he'll need to show improvement at the dish in order to see his role grow. Over his last five starts, Walls has gone 1-for-15 with five strikeouts, dropping his batting average to .216.