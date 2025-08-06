Rays' Taylor Walls: Sitting after four straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Walls will head to the bench after he went 2-for-12 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and two runs while starting in each of the past four games. Though the Rays have both Brandon Lowe and Ha-Seong Kim healthy for one of the few times all season, Walls could continue to see semi-regular opportunities in the middle infield if Lowe ends up getting more exposure to first base while Jonathan Aranda (wrist) is on the shelf.