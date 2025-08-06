Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Walls will head to the bench after he went 2-for-12 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and two runs while starting in each of the past four games. Though the Rays have both Brandon Lowe and Ha-Seong Kim healthy for one of the few times all season, Walls could continue to see semi-regular opportunities in the middle infield if Lowe ends up getting more exposure to first base while Jonathan Aranda (wrist) is on the shelf.