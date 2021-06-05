Walls, who went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Rangers on Friday, is hitting just .158 (3-for-19) with an RBI, five walks, seven strikeouts, a steal and two runs over his last eight games overall.

The rookie has also struck out at a 29.7 percent clip during that sample, as he begins to encounter some of the expected struggles against big-league arms one would expect in even an elite prospect's first foray versus big-league arms. Nevertheless, Walls' outlook certainly remain bright, and his impressive .357 on-base percentage is largely a byproduct of an encouraging level of patience at the plate that's helped generate a 19.0 percent walk rate.