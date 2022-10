Walls went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against the Astros.

Walls was in the lineup for the fourth time in the Rays' last five games, and he tallied his eighth home run of the season in the eighth inning against Phil Maton. He has tallied a home run and a stolen base with four runs scored in that same five-game span. Walls also has two home runs, three stolen bases and 12 runs scored across 23 games in September, though he's hit just .185,