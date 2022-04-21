Walls went 2-for-3 with a stolen base Wednesday against the Cubs.
Walls has earned starts in four of the last five games, and he has delivered multiple hits in each of the last two. After leading off the fourth inning with a base knock, Walls stole second base but was ultimately stranded. Walls has made multiple appearances at second and third base as well as shortstop early this season, and his ability to play across the infield could help him find significant playing time despite not having a regular spot in the lineup.