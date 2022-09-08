Walls went 2-for-3 with one double, one RBI and one steal in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

Walls drove in the only run of the game on a fifth-inning single off righty starter Nick Pivetta, in addition to a seventh-inning double off lefty reliever Matt Strahm. The shortstop has had even more trouble than usual generating power in his last 14 games with just one extra-base hit in 45 at-bats. The 26-year-old is serviceable at home slashing .250/.323/.430 in 193 plate appearances compared to .108/.216/.145 in 214 plate appearances away from Tampa Bay.