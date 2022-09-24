site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Taylor Walls: Still not starting
Walls (groin) isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Walls was scratched from Friday's lineup due to right groin tightness, but he appeared off the bench and scored a run. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench Saturday.
