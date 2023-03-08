Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that he still anticipates Walls (oblique) being ready to go for Opening Day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "As of right now, I'm not worried about 'Wallsy.' I'm confident he'll be ready," Cash said.

Walls has been sidelined since the beginning of spring training with an oblique strain, but Cash and the Rays' training staff have apparently noticed enough progress from the infielder to become convinced that he's on track for the start of the regular season. Cash didn't specify where exactly Walls stands in his recovery, however, and the 26-year-old will almost certainly need to get at-bats in a handful of Grapefruit League games or minor-league exhibitions before he's formally cleared for Opening Day. Walls started in 122 of his 142 appearances for Tampa Bay in 2022 but is likely to serve as more of a short-side platoon option/utility man in the infield when all of Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes are available.