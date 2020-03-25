Rays' Taylor Walls: Struggles against big-league arms
Walls hit just .105 (2-for-19) with one RBI, three walks and two runs over 13 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports Walls remains one of the organization's top prospects, but he clearly still has a ways to go before his bat is up to the task of holding its own against big-league arms. Walls began 2019 at High-A Charlotte before finishing the campaign at Double-A Montgomery, slashing a solid .270/.346/.479 at the latter stop. It's likely he kicks off 2020 with a return to the Biscuits before potentially bumping up to Triple-A Durham if his performance warrants it.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.