Walls hit just .105 (2-for-19) with one RBI, three walks and two runs over 13 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports Walls remains one of the organization's top prospects, but he clearly still has a ways to go before his bat is up to the task of holding its own against big-league arms. Walls began 2019 at High-A Charlotte before finishing the campaign at Double-A Montgomery, slashing a solid .270/.346/.479 at the latter stop. It's likely he kicks off 2020 with a return to the Biscuits before potentially bumping up to Triple-A Durham if his performance warrants it.