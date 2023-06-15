Walls went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Wednesday against the Athletics.

Walls has only four hits across 41 at-bats in June, limiting his opportunity to steal bases. Despite the slow stretch, he's maintained a consistent role -- he's benefitted from the absence of Brandon Lowe (back) -- and has been out of the lineup only twice in the team's last 15 games. Walls should remain a decent source of stolen bases and runs if he can get back on track at the plate, though he's now hitting only .209 across 198 plate appearances for the season.