Walls went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a stolen base Saturday against the White Sox.

Walls drew the start at shortstop Saturday, as Wander Franco was in the lineup as the designated hitter. He was hit by a pitch in his opening plate appearance, and subsequently swiped second base to record his first steal of the campaign. That was only good news for Walls in the contest, as he struck out in his remaining three at-bats -- including for the final out of the game.