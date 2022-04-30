Walls went 0-for-1 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored Friday against the Twins.

Walls has started three consecutive games at third base with Ji-Man Choi (elbow) sidelined, which has in turn shifted Yandy Diaz to first base. He has only one hit in 10 plate appearances in that span, though he's also earned three free passes. On Friday, Walls led off the second inning with a walk and proceeded to steal second base -- his fourth swipe of the season. Once Choi is able to retake the field, Walls will likely return to a super-utility role along the Rays' infield.