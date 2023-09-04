Walls went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Guardians.

As expected, Walls has taken over the starting shortstop job in Tampa Bay, as he's started consecutive games at the position since being activated from the injured list Friday. He's gone 3-for-8 in that span and most importantly showed a willingness to be active on the basepaths Sunday. Walls will likely be limited to the bottom third of the order but should still be a solid source of stolen bases and runs scored down the stretch.