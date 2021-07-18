Walls is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With six starts in the Rays' last seven games, Walls looks to have an edge on the top job at shortstop, but Tampa Bay's ample depth in the infield means that the rookie will likely sit at least once a week. Wander Franco will fill in at shortstop Sunday in place of Walls, who has opened his big-league career with a .231/.333/.356 slash line, one home run and three stolen bases through his first 121 plate appearances.